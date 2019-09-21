PAULDING COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Highway 61 in northern Paulding County is back open after a serious accident that happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
According to Steve Mapes with Paulding County Fire and Rescue, a passenger vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled down an embankment, trapping the driver inside.
The driver, a male in his twenties, had to be extricated from the vehicle. The extrication took nearly an hour and involved first responders from Paulding County and Bartow County.
The driver sustained very serious injuries, and he was flown by helicopter to Grady Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
