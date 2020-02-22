ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Drivers had to avoid an I-20 expressway for several hours after two vehicles were involved in a major crash early Saturday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched around 1:14 p.m. after reports of an accident on the eastbound expressway of I-20 near Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that the driver at fault was responsible for causing the accident.
Authorities said the driver at fault did not appear to have suffered from injuries. However, the driver along with passengers of the second vehicle were transported to Grady Hospital for non-threatening injuries.
The driver at fault was cited for following too closely.
