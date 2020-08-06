DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say an accident on interstate 285 eastbound at I-85 near exit 33 in Dekalb County caused all lanes of the roadway to shutdown.
Traffic is being diverted onto I-85 North and commuters are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story as it develops.
