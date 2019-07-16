ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating an accident that left a man with critical injuries and shutdown a major Atlanta highway for several hours.
The accident happened Tuesday morning, just before 2 a.m., on I-285 southbound near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit.
Police say a pickup truck hit tractor trailer, and then the pickup truck hit a sedan. The sedan caught fire.
A 19-year-old male passenger in the sedan was rushed to a nearby hospital with a skull fracture.
There were other minor injuries, according to police.
Atlanta Police say the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.