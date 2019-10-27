STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old is recovering at Egleston Hospital after his friend accidentally shot him in the face Sunday.
DeKalb County police told CBS46 three young people were in the basement of a house on Post Road Terrace in Stone Mountain when the shooting happened.
Police said two of the teens were playing video games and the third was playing with a gun that accidentally shot one of the other boys in the face.
According to police, the teen was in stable condition and is expected to survive.
The teen with the gun was arrested. Police have not said who the gun belonged to or where it came from.
