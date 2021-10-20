ATLANTA (CBS46) – New body camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the terrifying moment when an officer was struck by a driver during a traffic stop.
In the evening hours of May 5, Officer Duc Vo responded to a vehicle that had stalled on I-20 near the Joseph E. Lowery Blvd exit. When he arrived at the scene, he noticed that the inoperable vehicle had stalled on an active lane of the interstate.
Officer Vo then positioned his patrol car behind the stranded vehicle and activated his emergency lights to alert commuters in the area to move over or slow down.
In a matter of seconds when Officer Vo stepped out his patrol car to walk towards to the vehicle that’s when the alleged drunk driver slammed into his car at a high-speed. Due to the crash, Officer Vo suffered from serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police identified the driver to be Annette M. Stewart. She was arrested and charged with D.U.I., alcohol less safe and reckless driving. Stewart was transported to Atlanta City Jail.
Officer Vo is still recovering from the injuries sustained during this incident.
“In looking at the BWC footage and the picture of his damaged patrol car, all we can say is that we are grateful that officer Vo is still with us. This clearly could have had a different outcome. This incident is a reminder of what can happen during an officer’s shift and the dangers they endure that are rarely acknowledged or discussed,” said the Atlanta Police Department.
