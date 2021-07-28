GILMER COUNTY (CBS46)—A north Georgia sheriff said his deputies arrested an alleged gang member wanted on multiple felony charges in two metro Atlanta counties.
On July 16, Stephens County sheriff officials contacted Gilmer County authorities reporting Jeremy Kelly, a reported gang member, was wanted for burglary and auto theft charges in Gwinnett County. Also, officials said Roswell police issued a warrant in Kelley’ name for aggravated assault on a police officer.
Stephens County deputies learned Kelley was in a Gilmer County hotel with a woman.
Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson arrived at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Ellijay and spotted Kelley standing in the parking lot.
As deputies went to approach Kelley, he reportedly took off running to the back of the hotel. Deputies later arrested Kelley after a brief foot chase.
Investigators searched Kelley’s hotel room and allegedly found over one pound of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of heroin, and stolen items from Gwinnett County.
In a statement, Sheriff Nicholson said, “I want to commend my Deputies for a great job of safely and effectively taking a serious drug-dealing Ghost Face gang member off the streets, and I am just glad I was able to get knee-deep in the action.”
