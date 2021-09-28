ATLANTA (CBS46) — The man accused of killing eight people during a shooting spree at three Cherokee County and Atlanta massage parlors is expected to enter his second plea deal Tuesday.
In his first plea, gunman Robert Aaron Long, 22, pleaded guilty for the murders of four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County on March 16. Long entered guilty pleas for all 23 counts in the indictment.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Long told police that the attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a “sex addiction,” with authorities saying he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.
He will now appear in Fulton County Superior Court on charges relating to Murder, Domestic Terrorism and Aggravated Assault.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors declared in late August their intent to seek the death penalty and pursue hate crime violations against Long.
The proceeding will begin at 9 a.m. CBS46 will be on scene to report the latest updates as they develop.
