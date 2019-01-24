ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A Federal judge has ruled that a Forsyth County man accused of plotting to attack the White House must remain in custody while his case moves forward.
Hasher Taheb was arrested January 16 in an FBI sting.
Local authorities contacted the FBI in March after getting a tip saying Taheb had adopted radical beliefs.
The FBI said, the 21-year-old traded his car for an antitank rocket, guns and explosives and had shared plans to attack the White House with an undercover FBI agent and an FBI source.
In the hearing agents also said Taheb tried to recruit others to execute his plan.
He is charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the United States using fire or an explosive.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman on Thursday denied Taheb’s request for bond because if being a flight risk and a danger to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.