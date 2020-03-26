ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If coronavirus wasn't enough to deal with for healthcare providers, allergy sufferers are about to get some bad news.
According to the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma daily pollen and mold report, Thursday's total pollen count stood at 3,697. Three things are contributing to Thursday's high count: tree pollen is extremely high; grass pollen is high; and mold activity is considered high.
The likely jump in allergy problems comes as the coronavirus crisis continues to rage across the area.
