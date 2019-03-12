ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The ACLU of Georgia said they’re taking action to ensure all Georgians have a fair chance to vote by filing a lawsuit against the state's four largest counties.
The ACLU of Georgia explained they plan to get a judge to force those counties -- Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton -- to get their act together when it comes to elections.
“It is very important to me, some people that I know died so I would have the right to vote,” Minnie Plummer told CBS46.
Plummer has lived in Gwinnett County for decades. She’s voted every time she's had the opportunity to do so.
“Well the problem we had is that we got the applications for absentee ballot’s because my husband was in the hospital, and when we got the applications and sent them back we never did get the ballot,” Plummer said.
Plummer explained the ballot arrived the night before Election Day. To avoid any hick-ups in this election she and her husband made it out to Gwinnett County’s early voting on Tuesday.
Luis Tankersley said in November his experience was different.
“I had no problems at all. No problems at all. Not in the first,” Tankerslery said.
ACLU Georgia Executive director Andrea Young said her organization received numerous complaints like Plummer’s. So, they’ve decided to do something about it.
“We brought a lawsuit challenging the under-resourcing of elections by the four largest counties in our state,” Young explained.
Young said in the lawuits filed Monday against Gwinnett ,Cobb, Dekalb and Fulton they expect to achieve one goal: to get a judge to force each county to correct the issues with voting such as long lines, inadequate equipment, and last minute polling locations changes.
CBS46 reached out to all four counties about the lawsuit. Both Gwinnett and DeKalb refused to comment on open litigation. Cobb said they’ve not been notified about the suit, and Fulton never got back to us.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it progresses.
