ATLANTA (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia says there are discrepancies in the list of voter registrations the Georgia secretary of state's office intends to cancel if the registrant doesn't respond to a mailing.
The secretary of state's office said last week that it plans to notify more than 313,000 people who've been in "inactive" status for more than three years, without voting or making other contact with election officials, before canceling their registration.
The ACLU says it found 70 people on that list who voted in November 2018. It's asked state officials for more information on those people.
Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said the list is online for people to review, and they encourage people to contact the office if they think data needs to be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.