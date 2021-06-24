ACLU Logo

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The American Civil Liberties Union has announced it is suing the State of Georgia over its current Medicaid policy as it pertains to transgender people.

In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, the ACLU said, "we’re suing Georgia for denying transgender people on Medicaid access to medically-necessary health care. Gender-affirming care saves lives."

The ACLU says Georgia is one of 10 states that bans gender-affirming health care, "even when doctors say it is medically necessary for their patients."
 
 

