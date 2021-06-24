ATLANTA (CBS46) — The American Civil Liberties Union has announced it is suing the State of Georgia over its current Medicaid policy as it pertains to transgender people.
In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, the ACLU said, "we’re suing Georgia for denying transgender people on Medicaid access to medically-necessary health care. Gender-affirming care saves lives."
BREAKING: We’re suing Georgia for denying transgender people on Medicaid access to medically-necessary health care.— ACLU (@ACLU) June 24, 2021
Gender-affirming care saves lives.
We have filed this case with @ACLUofGA and the law firm of King & Spalding LLP.— ACLU (@ACLU) June 24, 2021
We will keep fighting until all trans and non-binary people are able to live openly, authentically, and without the fear of discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.