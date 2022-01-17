GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett Police Department's SWAT team is on the scene of a barricade involving a person with a gun at Gwinnett Pointe Apartments on Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross.
The Gwinnett Police SWAT Team is currently out on a barricaded gunman at Gwinnett Point Apartments in Norcross. We urge residents to avoid the area until we can resolve the incident. #GwinnettPD #police pic.twitter.com/ajRDiALI3S— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 17, 2022
The police department is asking residents to avoid the area until they are able to resolve the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.