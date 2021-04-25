Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in Peachtree Corners at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.
According to a police spokesperson, the report came in just before 1 p.m. on Sunday and no suspects are in custody at this time.
Active Investigation: Homicide - Peachtree Corners. GCPD is at the scene of a ‘person shot’ at the intersection of Jones Mill Spur and Peachtree Corners Cir. The PIO is en route to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/yqdqSigKkx— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) April 25, 2021
CBS46 News will be bringing you the latest as soon as details are made available, stay with us for updates.
