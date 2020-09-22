COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police are on the scene of an active shooter at 7201 Kingsley Drive.
Police say a gunman barricaded himself inside the home after several shots were fired.
They have asked all neighbors at Kingsley Drive between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court to shelter in their homes until further notice.
A CBS46 crew is on the scene. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates.
