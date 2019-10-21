KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you are near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park for the next week, don't be alarmed if you see a large police presence.
The Cobb County Police Department will be performing department-wide active shooter training exercises every day until October 29. The training will feature a law law enforcement and fire personnel presence in the park.
The National Park Service said the training, "is paramount for the continued safety and well-being of visitors to the park.
