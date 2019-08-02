ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An activist group plans to protest the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence on Friday. Pence is scheduled to speak at the 2nd annual Resurgent Gathering at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.
The group, RefuseFascism.org, has called for protesters to gather at 11 a.m. in front of the hotel prior to Pence’s arrival.
