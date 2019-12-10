MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) An organization is saying there's a crisis inside the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and inmates are being denied basic rights.
Officials with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference say seven inmates have died at the facility so far in 2019. The group also says a recent month-long lockdown led to inmates being stripped of basic rights.
"Things are not happening in a way that is both conducive to the inmates and the deputies and their safety," says Sally Riddle with the Cobb Coalition for Public Safety.
The SCLC and other groups are pushing Sheriff Neil Warren to address the issue and make a change.
"A person should not come to jail to die," Dr. Ben Williams told CBS46. "We've had concerns about the operation of this facility for years."
The activists say they are calling for a top-to-bottom evaluation by an external third-party group of all jail functions, including healthcare.
