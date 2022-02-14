ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former elementary school principal is asking a judge not to send her to prison.
Community activists and the local NAACP came out to speak in Dana Evans's defense outside the Fulton County district attorney's office. Many of those activists saying black and minority educators were unfairly penalized.
"We believe that there was cheating. And that there is a scandal," said Sarah Abdelaziz, with the Abolitionist Teaching Network.
However, community activists and the local NAACP chapter in Atlanta say it's simply not the educator's fault.
"No educator should go to prison for this, especially during a pandemic. Especially with a national teacher shortage. Especially also when there is a reactionary backlash or legislation being put onto teachers and onto students in schools right now," said Abdelaziz.
Back in 2011, a GBI investigation found educators at 44 Atlanta public schools cheated on a 2009 standardized test -- giving students a higher score. Thirty five people were indicted. Of those, 11 people, including Dana Evans who was the principal at Dobbs Elementary School, were found guilty of racketeering.
"I have been arrested, shackled. Spent the last two weeks in jail. I have been punished. So, today I am just asking for you to let us go," said Evans in court, back in 2015.
On Monday, an education consultant spoke out in Evans's defense.
"Being a person who works within this system, I understand the complexities that take place behind the scenes when it comes to high stakes testing," said Marquita Blades, education consultant.
Educators at the center blamed the No Child Left Behind Act, saying it put pressure on schools to crank out strong test scores.
Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose believes black educators were targeted.
"Standardized testing. Cheating, all over this state. And yet we have just a few people, just a few black teachers, in Georgia, in Atlanta, who have borne the brunt of this injustice," said Richard Rose, president of NAACP Atlanta branch.
Activists demand: no prison, no fines, and no probation for the educators waiting to be sentenced.
The Fulton County DA's office declined comment; Evans also declined comment.
The sentence modification hearing will be rescheduled for another time.
