ATLANTA (CBS46) - Local activists say had it not been for someone hitting record on George Floyd's final moments, conversations surrounding police reform perhaps would not be as persistent as they are right now. The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday did not specifically address how reform will look for the agency, but the city made clear steps being taken.
As students on Marietta Street watched the verdict from a phone screen, both relief and rage pierced the group.
"Growing up in society to even think that it's a possibility they they're not guilty for stuff they clearly did, I just feel that's not right." Tamia paused, "so to hear that he's actually guilty, he got what he deserved."
Tan argued the three guilty verdicts were not justice but accountability and he's demanding more of it.
"Even if he is guilty, it's not [about] to make us safe, at the end of the day it's still going to be white cops out here doing what they do today."
The students' feelings only echo longstanding reform calls that Atlanta is hoping to answer through it's new Community Policing Roadmap.
The initiative includes steps like a new training academy along with new intervention methods. Additionally, city council just passed legislation which offers incentive payments for officers after three years on the force.
The $2,500 bonuses encourage officers to remain on the job under these new policing strategies-- skills likely to be tested during continued demonstrations and even beyond. Folks marching just hope the law enforcement retained actually assist with transforming policing.
"I breathed a sigh of relief when people responded peacefully inside the city of Atlanta, and I thought that was the right reaction for folks to have." APD Chief Rodney Bryant added, "exercise your freedom and march peacefully."
While Bryant would not comment directly on Derek Chauvin's verdict, the chief explained the agency continues to work alongside the FBI, GBI, and other metro Atlanta police departments to monitor possible rallies headed into the weekend.
