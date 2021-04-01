As the fallout continues from Georgia SB 202, the calls grow louder to relocate the MLB All-Star game. The debate now centered on whether to move the game as a 'consequence' or keep it in Atlanta as a political advantage.
Texts sent out this week call Friday, April 2nd the day of an "old fashion boycott." The message says to refrain from purchasing or supporting certain businesses to "make our voices heard."
While at least one boycott will go into effect, there may be more as local faith leaders shared Thursday morning they will not back down until businesses meet demands which include:
- Express opposition to SB 202 in a press conference
- Speak out against similar legislation in other states
- Express support for federal legislation HR1 and HR4, along with support of litigation against SB 202
And from the state's capital to the nation's-- so many are speaking out.
President Joe Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids," in an interview with ESPN. Biden said he would 'strongly support' moving the All Star game from Atlanta.
Meanwhile Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom disagrees with the boycott.
"When you boycott these companies, you're boycotting jobs for our community," Bottoms continued. "Delta is one of our largest employers in the state.
Georgia A.M.E Episcopal leaders argued they will not back down from their boycott against Delta, Coca Cola, and Home Depot.
Activists claiming the companies failed to intervene before the bill became law.
Bottoms told CBS46 the unintended consequences of a boycott are deeply concerning. Noting, relocating the MLB All Star game could have economic impact on Georgia families.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freedman offered his take in an Opening Day press conference.
"There are so many angles we can take on this," he said. "Why not use what we already have here as a platform in the city and the state that it has been passed through?" Adding, "I think it'd be better to keep it and use it."
While Republican leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, maintain the bill only improves election integrity, activists continue to call on businesses to denounce it as anything but.
The New Order National Humans Rights Organization told CBS46, it would hold a press conference Tuesday, April 6th to formally ask Major League Baseball to relocate the game this year.
