"Fast & Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson is the latest victim of a string of car jackings around the metro.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Gibson called police to his Atlanta residence to report his blue 2016 Range Rover as stolen. The actor told officers he parked the vehicle in the driveway around 1:15 a.m., only to find it missing hours later.
He also stated he left the key fob inside the vehicle; something Atlanta Police have warned against with car jackings on the rise. Exterior security cameras captured a dark color four-door sedan, possibly a Lexus, near the residence around 2 a.m.
A male wearing a hoodie exited the passenger side of the vehicle, walked up to Gibson's Range Rover and pulled the driver side door open at 2:06 a.m. Moments later the vehicle was driven out of the driveway trailing the sedan.
Gibson's vehicle was last spotted near Johnson Road and Hollywood Road at 9:23 a.m. Police later recovered it and made multiple arrests.
