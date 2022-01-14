PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested in Peachtree City.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Peachtree City Police Officers received a 911 call that a driver was asleep at the wheel on Highway 74.

When officers arrived to the scene, they conducted a traffic stop. Police reported that the the driver of the vehicle pulled into the yard of a home.

During the investigation, police arrested Haddish for allegedly driving under the influence.

She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.

