Two-time Academy award winner Jane Fonda has learned a lot from her years of activism -- both the mistakes and wins.
CBS46 has spoken with the star about her charitable work over the years. Fonda chronicles some of that journey in her new book "What Can I Do?" The book also focuses on the weekly protests she launched on Capitol Hill in 2019, leading to several arrest for the star.
Even now Fonda continues her work, especially for teens in Georgia. Every year the icon celebrates her birthday with a gala in Atlanta. She raises money for her foundation Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP).
"It's my baby. I envisioned a statewide organization that would work and all the many, many, many, many, counties of Georgia, never been in a state with so many counties, and that would focus a lot on comprehensive age appropriate sexuality education," says Fonda.
In 1995 Georgia had the highest rate of teen births in the nation. Those rates have dropped by 70 percent thanks in part to GCAPP.
"It causes an inter-generational transfer of poverty," says Fonda. "If you took the map of the United States, then put on the pockets of poverty in the United States, and then you overlaid a map of teen pregnancy, they would match."
This year the empower celebration will be held virtually.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun and also Ted Turner, because he was so instrumental in finding us in the beginning, and so Turner is getting a lifetime humanitarian award presented to him by the sports icon Hank Aaron. And Jimmy Carter is going to send a special message," adds Fonda.
GCAPP's 25th anniversary celebration is set for Thursday, November 12.
