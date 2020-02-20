ACWORTH, Ga (CBS46) -- A midafternoon accident on Wednesday has the Cobb County Police Department and the Acworth Police Department investigating.
Investigators said that a northbound Toyota Corolla was turning left off Cowan Road on to the Cowan Connector when a motorcycle, headed in the opposite direction, collided with the vehicle. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.
The collision sent 23-year-old Errol J. Simms of Acworth to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 76-year-old Ludene G. Harris of Acworth, was not seriously injured in the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.