What appeared to be a basic traffic stop turned terrifying for one Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday after the driver grabbed his arm and began driving off.
The Deputy pulled the suspect's vehicle over on Medical Ln. and Hospital Rd. in Canton around 2:30 p.m. When the Deputy asked the driver exit the vehicle, the driver instead grabbed ahold of the Deputy's arm and began driving off.
The terrifying trip fortunately did not last too long, as the Deputy was able get loose from the driver after moving about 30 feet. Reports say that he was not injured.
The suspect immediately fled, and was pursued into Pickens County with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. The suspect eluded pursuing officers, abandoning his vehicle on Blackknob Church Rd.
Authorities scoured the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. They received a tip about a possible location in Fairmount, ultimately tracking the suspect down.
GSP arrived at the location took the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Elmer Pence of Acworth, into custody. Pence has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Obstruction of an Officer, Giving False Information to an Officer, Expired Tag, and Driving on a Suspended License, and is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $11,100.00 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.