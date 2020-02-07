ACWORTH, Ga (CBS46)—A man is behind bars after police say he pointed a firearm at an Uber driver.
According to a press release from Acworth police, around 8:39 p.m., officers responded to a possible carjacking call on February 2 at the Texaco near the 4700 block of South Main Street.
The victim told officer she picked up a customer and while transporting the customer to his destination, the customer became verbally abusive toward her, officers reported.
The verbal assault continued and eventually the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, police wrote. Moments later, the victim exited the vehicle and called police.
Officers arrived and canvassed the area and arrested James Dixon in close proximity of the victim’s vehicle, according to the press release.
Dixon reportedly matched the victim’s description.
Dixon was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
