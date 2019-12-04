CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An Acworth man who pled guilty for trafficking methamphetamine and operating a vehicle containing a secret compartment was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Thomas Ernest Jones, 43, was arrested in June after a Cherokee deputy pulled him over for a headlight violation. While talking to the deputy, Jones admitted to prior drug use and criminal activity involving drugs and consented to a search.
During the search, deputies discovered a square cut out of the truck’s floor that led to a hidden compartment where Jones had hidden a clear bag containing 36 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, a digital pocket scale, a methamphetamine pipe, and a pill bottle with schedule IV narcotics. Jones admitted to small deal distributions of methamphetamine.
“This defendant has one of the worst drug histories I have personally seen, including three prior trafficking convictions in Florida. For this reason, the State recommended a sentence of 20 years to serve,” Assistant District Attorney David Holmes said.
After Jones entered his negotiated guilty plea, Judge David L. Cannon Jr. sentenced him to 20 years to serve in the State Department of Corrections and a $200,000 fine.
“Mr. Jones had created an elaborate means to conceal illegal narcotics in hopes of eluding detection, but law enforcement officers were able to locate the concealed compartment and make the arrest,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “This sentence ensures that another drug trafficker is off our streets and no longer able to sell narcotics in our county.”
