ACWORTH, Ga (CBS46)—An Acworth man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a series of violent crimes.
According to a press release from the Acworth District Attorney’s office, David Andre Wohlgemuth, 23, pled guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, armed robbery, burglary in the first degree, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The charges stem from three separate felony cases, according to the press release.
The district attorney’s office reported the first case happened in November 2017.
Officials wrote Wohlgemuth broke into an Acworth home and stole jewelry and money from the residence.
A few days later, Wohlgemuth reportedly broke into a Ball Ground home and shot a woman in the head and face.
Then, in February 2018, while incarcerated, officials wrote Wohglemuth assaulted a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy at the adult detention center.
“David Wohlgemuth has exhibited neither respect for the law, nor human decency,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Gower Side.
“He committed multiple violent crimes and left one of his victims with chronic injuries that likely caused her pain and suffering for the rest of her life.”
In January 2020, Wohlgemuth was sentenced to 50 years, with the first 40 years to be served in confinement.
Once Wohlgemuth is released, he will serve the remainder of his sentence on probation with special conditions to include receiving a mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as no contact with any victims or incident locations, the district attorney reported.
