ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) – An Acworth man who found his only source of transportation stolen from his home received quite a surprise from the police department investigating his case.
Anthony Jones found his moped scooter had been stolen on March 4. Jones used the scooter to get back and forth to his job at a local grocery store. Police were soon able to locate the scooter and an excited Jones received a ride from police to pick up his scooter.
Jones paid the $250 impound fee and that is when he and detectives learned the moped was damaged beyond repair. After seeing Jones’ hopes dashed, Acworth Police detectives decided to turn their focus on locating a new moped for Jones.
Police partnered with Mooney Motorsports to find a reasonable price on a new scooter. Acworth Police used funds from the Acworth Police Department’s Chaplain Fund and were able to buy a brand-new scooter for Jones. Detectives also purchased a locking mechanism to help prevent history from repeating itself.
