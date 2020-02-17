ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) An Acworth teen is headed to Hollywood after her performance on American Idol.
Camryn Leigh Smith, 16, received the first ticket to Hollywood after her rendition of Jessie J.'s "Big White Room." Judge Luke Perry even commented that Smith reminds him of a young Katy Perry and Katy herself stood up to give her a standing ovation.
Check out her performance below (can't see the video? Click here)
