ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Adairsville Police Department are searching for a person who was caught on home surveillance camera stealing a package from the porch of a home.
The video, tweeted by Floyd County PD, shows a vehicle pull into a driveway. A person emerges from the back seat, runs up to the porch and snatches the package before running back into the car.
The car backs up and takes off.
If you've seen the person in the video, you're asked to contact Adairsville Police.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
Can anyone identify this porch pirate or the vehicle? Adairsville PD are working this theft from a residence today. pic.twitter.com/e2XOFzG4H9— Floyd County Police Dept (@FloydPolice) December 24, 2019
