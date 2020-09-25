ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating an unknown man seen in a surveillance video throwing a small dog across the parking lot of Waggz and Whiskerz in Adairsvile on Thursday.
A witness told officers she had video surveillance footage of a silver vehicle pulled up to the side of the building on Summer Street.
The unknown man exited the vehicle and appeared to be looking around to make sure his actions would not be seen, police told CBS46 News.
He then opened the trunk and threw the small dog up in the air into the back-parking lot and drove off.
Luckily, the witness was able to locate the small dog under her vehicle and gave it medical aid to a small visible wound on the back-left leg.
The video footage was not able to capture the tag or the make and model of the vehicle, police say.
If you have any information, please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7778.
