Seven-year-old Zoe Hixon is almost a year into playing golf. She was born missing her left forearm and hand.
Her mom Mindy Hixon says it is hard finding other kids to practice with. She says she wants to bring more attention to adaptive golf so kids will give it a try and more adults will volunteer locally.
"We are so blessed that so many people have come together to be a great group of mentors for Zoe and so many other kids who want to learn and play golf," said Mindy. "Through North America One-Armed Golfers Association, we found David Windsor with Georgia State Golf Association and hope to create a Kids Adaptive Golf Clinic or team so our children will love the game of golf like so many already do."
Zoe says her favorite part of the sport is golf courses. "I like being in them," she said.
While she practiced at Bobby Jones Golf Course her adaptability and can-do attitude attracted spectators who stopped and cheered her on.
"It's really amazing when you get kids together with people that look like them, how they blossom," said Mindy.
Cathy Walch, the 2019 GSGA Adaptive Golf Women's Champion, says she is encouraging all kids with limb differences to give golf a shot.
"I want them to feel good about themselves and this sport can do that for you if you are determined and stick with it," said Walch.
Marcus Williams, of LYDO life, was also there and says he wants to help create a world that's workable for everyone.
"We can all be on one even playing field, so I love that about golf," said Williams.
Williams spent some time sharing his passion with Zoe. "I swing with one arm as well, so I just wanted to come out here and show her it can be done. They have tricks and ways of doing something so well because they've had to live it," said Williams.
Mindy says she is a proud mother and happy to see her daughter finding something she loves.
"It just makes your heart happy."
Mindy shared with CBS46 the resources that have helped her family which she says may also be helpful for other families.
- The lucky Fin Project: https://luckyfinproject.org/
- The Never Say Never-Foundation: https://neversayneverfoundation.org/ which is putting together a youth adaptive golf team with the help of North America One-Armed Golfers Association
- Freedom Golf Association: https://www.fgagolf.org/
- Kids Golf Foundation of Illinois: https://www.kidsgolffoundation.org/
- Lydo Life supports adaptive golf programs and aims to help create a world that is workable for everyone: https://www.instagram.com/lydolife/?hl=en
- Adaptive Golf Program | Georgia State Golf Association: https://www.gsga.org/support/adaptive-golf-program#
