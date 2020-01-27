ATLANTA (CBS46)—Several professionals expected to descend on Georgia’s State Capitol to bring awareness to an issue an estimated 22 million Americans are facing.
The 11th Annual Addiction Recovery Awareness Day kicks off at the Capitols south steps on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 1,000 Georgians in recovery medical professionals, family members, and others are expected to participate in the rally organizers said.
According to statistics from Georgia Substance Abuse, there are an estimated 800,000 Georgians living in recovery.
In a press release, organizers wrote, “ the program and rally will celebrate the power of recovery in the lives of everyday Georgians and demonstrate that Georgia’s leadership stands united in support for the Georgia Recovery Community”.
Organizers said the program will begin at the Georgia Freight Depot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
Governor Kemp is expected to speak at 10 a.m., followed by a rally at the state capitol from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
