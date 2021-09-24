ATLANTA (CBS46) — Twenty two additional automated license plate reading cameras have been installed in communities surrounding Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The cameras, which Flock Safety says have already helped recover 20 stolen cars and locate two accused suspects, are part of a law enforcement effort to reduce car-related crimes.
The cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics while sending real-time alerts when a stolen car, known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database or vehicle associated with a missing person is detected.
On Sept. 16, Flock Safety cameras notified Cobb County police of a stolen vehicle involved in an armed robbery. Officers managed to track down the alleged robbers and make contact with the vehicle. The apprehension led to the confiscation of guns, cash and drugs apparently found inside the stolen vehicle.
In total, 53 Flock Safety cameras have been installed in the vicinity of the airport.
