DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An employee at the administrative building for the DeKalb County Sanitation Division has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday evening the office said all employees who may have come into contact with the infected individual will be tested and quarantined. As a safety precaution, the building has been sanitized.
DeKalb County Sanitation did not release information of when the person tested positive, nor when the person was last in the administrative building.
