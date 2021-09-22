ATLANTA (CBS46) -- iHeart Radio and Must Ministries have partnered to give free admission to the North Georgia State Fair if you donate canned goods.
The Admission Special, as it is called, will take place October 1 through October 3 at the North Georgia Fairgrounds.
All attendees can bring in 10 non-perishable canned good items, that must not be expired, and receive one FREE ticket of admission.
For more details, click here
