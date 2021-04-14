ADP officer receives Purple Heart after ATV hit him last summer during protest

Atlanta Police Officer Max Brewer of the Motors Unit was awarded the Purple Heart in recognition of his strength and bravery during a May 30, 2020 protest in the wake of George Floyd's death.
During one of last summer's protests, Officer Brewer was hit by an ATV rider at the intersection of Marietta Street and Turner Street, the impact causing major injuries to his legs.
Officer Brewer stopped by APD headquarters Tuesday to receive his award, while also being greeted by friends and colleagues.
Police officials said that Office Brewer has a long road to recovery, but he is optimistic as he continues to improve.
