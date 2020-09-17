ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that cases of adult obesity are increasing, a worrying trend as obesity is reported to worsen the outcomes of COVID-19 cases.
The CDC's data also shows ethnic disparities persisting, again exacerbating issues related to COVID-19 among groups considered at-risk.
Twelve states have obesity rates at or above 35%, as detailed in the 2019 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The number of states with these rates was nine in 2018 and just six in 2017.
In addition to which states had a high prevalence of obesity, the maps also broke down prevalence by race, ethnic-background, and location. According to data compiled between 2017 and 2019, the CDC reported a number of racial and ethnic disparities:
- 34 states and the District of Columbia had an obesity prevalence of 35% or higher among non-Hispanic Black adults.
- 15 states had an obesity prevalence of 35% or higher among Hispanic adults.
- 6 states had an obesity prevalence of 35% or higher among non-Hispanic White adults.
The CDC also released a summary statement of the ongoing obesity issue and its affects on those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and on minority groups:
