SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)-- A new business is grabbing the community’s attention on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Nan Jorgensen who lives in the community and works for the company which owns the commercial building next door, told CBS46, “It’s a sex store in my eyes. Everybody is concerned about what kind of clientele it’s going to attract to this area.”
The city of Sandy Springs prohibits adult entertainment stores in certain areas, but for many it’s unclear what type of business it is.
There’s no sign out front; and the business is registered under the name 6074 Roswell LLC, which is also the address of the business.
“Sandy Springs is considered more of a neighborhood family type place and it just comes down to we are not the red-light district,” Jorgensen said.
CBS46 spoke with Michael Morrison, the owner of the business, late Tuesday afternoon and he said it is going to be a Tokyo Valentino which is an adult store with other locations around the metro area. He also said they will be selling adult novelty items, but the store will remain in compliance with the city code.
A spokesperson with the city of Sandy Springs said they're not so sure about compliance and will be investigating the issue further.
