NEW YORK (CBS46/AP) Police say six people, including 4 children, were killed in an apartment fire in Harlem, New York early Wednesday morning.
Police say the deceased appeared to be a mother with her four children, and another adult family member.
The children were between the ages of 3 and 11.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in one hour in the 6th floor apartment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No identities have been released.
