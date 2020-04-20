ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp prepares to begin the first phase of re-opening some state businesses as early as Friday, April 24, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is pulling together a new Advisory Council.
Mayor Bottoms advised the City's chief operating officer create the council to provide guidance on the necessary measures and steps to safely and efficiently reopen the city amid the ongoing pandemic.
With the reopening of the city, the Mayor's Executive Order for residents to shelter in place would be lifted.
“Reopening the city must be executed in a cautious manner that is best suited for Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The Advisory Council will provide the necessary input and buy-in from Atlanta stakeholders to outline a safe and thoughtful framework to get our economy back on track without endangering public health.”
The Advisory Council will be co-chaired by City of Atlanta COO Joshua Williams; Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore, LLP Partner Robbie Ashe; and immediate past National Council of Negro Women National Chairperson Ingrid Saunders Jones.
Ashe coordinated the City’s response to the displacement of individuals and families caused by Hurricane Katrina. Saunders-Jones is a staunch advocate for women and children and formerly served as Senior Vice President, Global Community Relations, and Chair of The Coca-Cola Foundation.
Designated Advisory Council representatives from the following organizations and industries, among others as authorized by the Mayor, shall include:
- MARTA
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
- The City of Atlanta's Chief Health Officer
- Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning
- Grady Hospital
- Emory University
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce
- Atlanta Business League
- Atlanta Committee for Progress
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United
- Atlanta Dream
- Atlanta University Center
- Board of Regents
- Representatives from the Restaurant Industry
- Representatives from Arts & Culture
- Representatives from the Faith Community
- Representatives of Small Businesses
- Representatives from Music, Film, and Entertainment
- Representatives from the Retail Industry
- Representatives from Communications and Cable Industries
