ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Power submits its final argument Friday to the Georgia Public Service Commission on why its proposed rate fee increase should be approved.
Advocacy groups like the Partnership for Southern Equity have been actively pushing against the multi-billion dollar earning company. They do not want any increase to current rates.
The proposed rate fee increase would raise electric bills by nearly $8 in most households. It would be about a $200 dollars per year increase per household each year starting in January if the proposal is approved.
Public Service commissioner as well as Georgia Power officials have meet with the PSE. After one meeting, a possible $2 increase was proposed, said PSE Just Energy Organizer Wan Smith. "We don't want any increase," Smith told CBS46.
The advocacy group protested the hikes in September and earlier in November outside of Public Service Commission offices. They are canvassing and holding town halls across the state asking residents and Georgia Power customers to contact the commissioners directly.
"Right now, it's all hands on deck, a full court blitz," Smith told CBS46. "We want Georgians across the state to call public service commissioners, to email public service commissioners and to importantly to come out on November the 25th and ensure that the commissioners know that we want absolutely no increase to the base fee," she added.
The public service commission will make the final decision in December.
