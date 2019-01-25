FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The country’s largest sporting event is also a sex trafficking event.
Advocates throughout metro Atlanta are aggressively campaigning against the exploitation of girls and young women.
Wellspring Living is one such organization that has launched a public awareness campaign at hotels, restaurants and convenience stores in the area.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer spoke with Gaby Humphries, a survivor, who’s partnered with Wellspring’s to fight trafficking.
