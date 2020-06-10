ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cell phone video from Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright shows voters wrapped around the Christian City voting precinct late into the night on Primary night.
“We’ve got folks out here in the dark,” Albright said. “Folks are out here in the dark,” he added, noting that it was after 10 p.m. and people were still outside waiting to vote.
Albright and other advocates showed up to the polls all day helping to feed and support people who had been standing in long lines for several hours Tuesday across Metro Atlanta.
“We were in a community last night in Union City up until 12:36 a.m. when the last voter came out,” Albright told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
He says he noticed most of the problem areas were in majority Black communities.
“I can say personally that what I saw with my own eyes was starkly different in the white communities, in Alpharetta and North Fulton where we went. Where there were no lines and enough equipment versus the precincts we went to that were in most black communities, almost entirely black communities."
CBS46 pulled the racial data from the Secretary of State’s database to see the demographics of the most problem counties Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett. In Fulton by far the majority of registered voters are black. Black voters make up the majority in DeKalb as well.
In Gwinnett, white voters make up the majority but black, Asian, and Latino voters combined make up the total majority. Many of these groups also vote Democrat.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is blaming county officials for poor leadership in the Primary Day fallout. But a growing number of advocates and Georgia Democrats are blaming leadership at the top for not heeding warnings about the issues.
“We saw this happening predominantly in African-American communities, but this is a Georgia issue,” said James Woodall, the president of the Georgia NAACP. “It’s not just a Democrat issue or not just a Republican issue or a black or white issue, but this is a democracy issue.”
Monday, the Georgia NAACP announced it will hold a March on Georgia spanning from the Federal Building to the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to overhaul the criminal justice system and to address the electoral problems from Tuesday’s primary.
