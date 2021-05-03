ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA) had crews on the ground assessing damage from Monday’s severe weather that wreaked havoc throughout the metro Atlanta area.
AFCEMA conducted a brief damage survey in the cities of South Fulton and Atlanta.
CBS46 News has learned no injuries or deaths were reported in Fulton County.
But several properties and businesses were damaged, power lines struck down, cars were thrown, and tragically took the lives of a Douglasville man and South Georgia woman.
Robb Pitts, Chairman, Board of Commissioners of Fulton County joined crews to look at the damage.
“While viewing some of the damage and am confident that we will be able to build back and recover. Unfortunately, more thunderstorms are predicted for the next couple of days and you never know when one could take a turn for the worse like today’s storm. So stay careful, stay alert, and stay safe Fulton,” Said Pitts.
AFCEMA is planning for upcoming severe weather and will be conducting a formal damage survey Tuesday morning.
