FULTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Affordable housing will get a boost in one apartment in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
According to a press release from Fulton County, commissioners voted to allow a developer to redevelop City Views at Rosa Burney Park.
Jonathan Rose Companies and Columbia Residential will invest $49 million to acquire and rehabilitate the 181 affordable unit housing complex.
The complex has a 112-unit tower and 69 townhouses, units ranging from one to five bedrooms.
85 percent of the units are currently subsidized under a Housing and Urban Development rental assistance program.
Families living in the units will earn no more than 60 percent of the area’s median income, according to county officials.
There will be 45 construction jobs created to rehabilitate the units and six property managers will be hired to manage the complex once construction is completed in about 16-18 months.
“We are committed as an organization to help bring jobs and opportunities to our residents,” said Samir Abdullahi, Deputy Director for Select Fulton. “That is why we have connected our economic and workforce development services here at Fulton County, to help residents and business alike share in the area’s prosperity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.