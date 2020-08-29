ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta agency announced more affordable housing is coming to Atlanta's Westside.
According to a press release, the Westside Future Fund reported plans to develop 50 vacant single-family lots and 36 multi-family apartments in the English Avenue neighborhood.
The hope, according to the group, is to have residents moved into the news homes by early 2021.
These properties were purchased as part of Westside Future Fund’s Home on the Westside program with support from a public-private partnership between Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Invest Atlanta, and the Atlanta Housing Authority.
In addition, officials announced approximately 125 homes on the Westside homeowners are enrolled in the Westside Future Fund’s Anti-Displacement Tax Fund. The program is designed to help make sure current qualifying homeowners are not displaced due to rising property taxes.
“Affordable housing is a key component of our Administration’s One Atlanta Housing Affordability Plan and Economic Mobility Plan,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The work of the Westside Future Fund, in conjunction with Invest Atlanta and Atlanta Housing, shows what we can do when public and private partners collaborate on sustainable change. Thank you to the partners and donors for serving as a powerful catalyst for fueling progress toward economic equity for underserved Atlantans through the Home on the Westside development.”
